The implications of US DOGE?

THE US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a temporary organization established by the second Trump Administration on January 20, 2025.

Despite its name, DOGE is not a Cabinet-level department but rather a temporary contracted organization under the United States DOGE Service (formerly the United States Digital Service).

Its purpose is to carry out Trump’s agenda of federal spending cuts and deregulation, and to modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.

Elon Musk is the de facto leader of DOGE, which is scheduled to end on July 4, 2026.

Its creation and subsequent actions have been the subject of significant controversy, including protests and ongoing lawsuits.

Some Democratic Party members have criticized DOGE’s actions, stating that the organization does not have the authority for its actions.

There have been allegations that President Trump gave Elon Musk “unchecked legal authority” without Congress’s approval, leading to legal battles over the extent of DOGE’s power. DOGE’s access to sensitive federal data has raised privacy concerns. Lawsuits have been filed by federal employee unions and state attorneys general, claiming that DOGE’s actions breach the Privacy Act of 1974. DOGE has been involved in mass layoffs across various federal agencies, which has sparked debates about the legality and ethics of such actions. A DOGE employee who resigned over racist social media posts was reinstated, leading to public outcry and criticism of Musk’s decision to support the employee.

Conversely, some people praise DOGE for its aggressive cost-cutting measures and the reported $37.69 billion in savings. They believe that DOGE’s actions are necessary to reduce government waste and improve efficiency. Within federal agencies like NASA, there have been significant concerns about the rapid cultural shifts and changes imposed by DOGE. Employees have expressed unease over data security, potential conflicts of interest and the removal of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) language from internal communications.

Let us examine a few notable government controversies from history. Prominent among them is the Watergate Scandal (1972-1974), which began with a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The scandal involved illegal activities by Nixon’s Administration and a subsequent cover-up. Then there is the Iran-Contra Affair (1980s). During the Reagan Administration, senior officials secretly facilitated the sale of arms to Iran, which was then under an arms embargo. The proceeds were used to fund Contra rebels in Nicaragua, which was against US law. The Teapot Dome Scandal (1920s), one of the biggest scandals in the early 20th century involved the secret leasing of federal oil reserves by the Secretary of the Interior, Albert B. Fall, to private oil companies in exchange for bribes.

Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal (1990s) led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstruction of justice related to his extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He was acquitted by the Senate. Then there was the Bridgegate (2013), which involved the intentional closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge by aides of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, allegedly as political retribution against a mayor who did not endorse Christie. These scandals underscore the importance of transparency, accountability and ethical behaviour in maintaining public trust in government institutions.

According to Aljazeera’s report titled ‘Elon Musk’s DOGE seeks access to US taxpayers’ data, sparking privacy fears’, Elon Musk’s task force is seeking access to troves of taxpayer information, prompting fears of privacy violations and retribution against political rivals. In the latest phase of his sweeping cost-cutting drive, Musk and DOGE are pushing to access the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) protected Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), outlets including The Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post reported.

The IDRS gives IRS employees access to sensitive taxpayer data belonging to millions of Americans, such as Social Security numbers, home addresses, property records and salary information. DOGE had yet to gain access to the system but White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said that direct access to the IRS database was necessary to root out “deeply entrenched” waste, fraud and abuse. The move has alarmed Democratic lawmakers and other critics of US President Donald Trump’s Administration amid concerns that Musk, the world’s richest person, is taking control of large areas of the federal government with little oversight.

There are some steps, which the US government could take to mitigate the fallout. It should clearly communicate the reasons behind the changes and the expected benefits to the public. This can help build trust and reduce misinformation. The government needs to ensure that all actions taken by DOGE comply with legal and constitutional requirements. This can help prevent further legal challenges and maintain the rule of law. It should engage with the public and stakeholders to gather feedback and address concerns. This can help identify potential issues early and find solutions that work for everyone. The government must provide support and resources for employees affected by the downsizing, such as job placement services and retraining programs. It should continuously monitor the impact of the changes and evaluate their effectiveness. This can help identify areas where adjustments are needed and ensure that the intended benefits are being realized. By taking these steps, the US government can help allay fears regarding DOGE and ensure that the changes lead to positive outcomes in the long run, instead of the disrepute it is garnering.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

([email protected])