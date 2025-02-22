CAMS — a crucial step

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s launch of Case Assignments and Management System (CAMS) marks a transformative step in addressing the longstanding issue of pending cases within the government.

By implement-ing a comprehensive platform that allows for the real-time tracking, management and resolution of these cases, the government is taking a much-needed leap towards efficiency and transparency in its legal processes.

In a country where delayed justice has long been a point of contention, the introduction of CAMS offers a glimmer of hope for a system that is often bogged down by bureaucratic inefficiency and litigation delays.

The significance of CAMS cannot be overstated.

For years, the government’s case backlog has been a major impediment, not just in terms of judicial delay, but also in economic terms.

The prolonged legal processes have had a cascading effect on tax-related cases, with billions of rupees in potential recoveries trapped in legal limbo.

The CAMS initiative promises to provide the government with a bird’s eye view of the status of these cases, facilitating the swift identification and resolution of critical matters.

By offering an integrated approach to case management, CAMS ensures that relevant ministries and departments have the tools they need to push cases forward, reducing delays that have historically plagued the system.

However, while CAMS is a significant milestone, it is only one piece of the puzzle in the larger judicial reform process.

The launch of such a technology-driven platform is just the beginning of what should be a comprehensive overhaul of the justice system, from the highest courts to the local ones.

Technology, when leveraged properly, has the potential to revolutionize the way courts operate, ensuring that cases are not only tracked efficiently but also resolved within a reasonable time frame.

As we look to modernize the judiciary, it is imperative that reforms continue with urgency.

There is an equally important cultural change that must accompany this process.

One of the key challenges has been the behaviour of certain individuals within the system who have historically used adjournments as a tool to delay proceedings.

This not only frustrates litigants but also strains public trust in the judiciary.

The focus should shift to enforcing timely hearings.

Judges, lawyers and all stakeholders must adopt a collaborative mindset where the goal is to expedite justice.

The culture of adjournment, often exploited for personal gain or to prolong proceedings, must be systematically discouraged.