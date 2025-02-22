Significance of Zardari’s visit to China

AT the Invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Asif Ali Zardari visited China from 4 to 8 February 2025 marking an important milestone in the enduring “all-weather strategic cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China.

The visit marked the tenth anniversary of President Xi’s historic visit to Pakistan and the signing of momentous agreements for the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On behalf of the people and leadership, President Zardari extended a warm invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, highlighting the deep respect and admiration the people and the leadership of Pakistan have for President Xi and his visionary and strong leadership.

Pakistan-China friendship has evolved over the past seven decades into a well-rounded relationship based on mutual trust, understanding, and respect. President Zardari’s visit provided an opportunity to reaffirm this partnership and strengthen the “ironclad” relationship between Pakistan and China. The President reiterated in his meeting with President Xi , “Pakistan and China will always be friends–all-weather friends,” firmly dispelling the impression of a chill in relations in recent months, particularly in the light of economic pressures and security concerns, questioning the ‘resilience’ of Pakistan-China longstanding ties. The Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is not only a product of historical ties but is engrained in the ethos of the people of both nations. This enduring partnership enjoys complete consensus of all sectors of society in both countries, reinforcing its stability and long-term viability.

The two “iron brothers” have maintained a close bond since the establishment of New China in October 1949, rooted in mutual strategic interests and shared ideological frameworks. The 1963 Sino-Pakistan Border Agreement between the two countries marked the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership. Chairman Mao once said, “Pakistan is China’s window to the West”. The foundation laid by the construction of the Karakoram Highway has now transformed into a major connectivity and strategic project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), launched as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and has truly made Pakistan China’s gateway to the West. Over the years, this relationship has evolved and strengthened, particularly in the wake of changing regional and global dynamics with increasing interest from global powers in South Asia.

This visit was, therefore, not merely a diplomatic formality but a critical engagement aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties amidst pressing domestic and international challenges and evolving regional dynamics. It stands as a significant milestone in the continuum of Pakistan-China relations. The consensus reached and initiatives launched during this visit not only address immediate economic and security challenges but also establish a framework for future cooperation. As the global landscape continues to evolve, the outcomes of this visit will likely play a crucial role in shaping not just bilateral relations but also the broader geopolitical dynamics of South Asia.

The visit was also meant to reinvigorate bilateral cooperation under the CPEC and expand collaboration in emerging sectors. A focus on CPEC 2.0 priorities including industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development. During his meetings with President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, President Zardari emphasized the “high-quality development” of CPEC 2.0 and its crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, fostering shared benefits and promoting common prosperity.

The resurgence of terrorism over the past year has emerged as a strong challenge for both countries. A series of targeted attacks on Chinese nationals by militants seeking to derail BRI and its flagship project CPEC, have tested the resilience of bilateral ties. These incidents have evoked strong responses from Beijing to enhance security measures for Chinese personnel working on critical infrastructure projects, particularly those under the CPEC.

President Zardari’s visit effectively addressed these concerns dispelling doubts about the strength of Islamabad and Beijing’s relationship. Strongly condemning the recent terrorist attacks targeting Chinese personnel in Pakistan, he reiterated that ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions was Pakistan’s highest priority. He warned that many forces were trying to disturb the relationship between the two countries by launching attacks on “Chinese brothers.” He avowed, “No matter how many terrors, how many issues crop up in the world, I will stand, Pakistani people will stand with the people of China.” This visit emphasized that CPEC was a fulcrum of economic aspirations and socio-economic development of Pakistan. Both leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and pledged to strengthen bilateral and multilateral counterterrorism cooperation.

MoUs were signed to energize the agreed SEZs with Chinese firms committing investments in textiles, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy technologies. These zones aim to boost Pakistan’s exports and create over 100,000 jobs. A landmark $2.5 billion deal for solar and hydropower projects in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was signed, aligning with Pakistan’s goal to derive 60% of its energy from renewables by 2030. China pledged expertise and technology transfers to enhance Pakistan’s agro-output, including drought-resistant crop varieties and smart irrigation systems.

According to the joint statement Pakistan and China agreed to advance the implementation of the eight major steps for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan. This includes jointly developing a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, all aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es framework for economic development. The economic ramifications of this visit extend beyond immediate financial inflows; they signify a long-term commitment to collaborative development, which is essential for Pakistan’s economic recovery and growth.

The two leaders also welcomed the official inauguration of the new Gwadar International Airport and reaffirmed their commitment to fully developing and operationalizing the Gwadar Port. Both leaders recognized the port’s strategic importance and pledged to maximize its potential as a multimodal logistics hub. Strengthening Gwadar’s role in regional trade and industrial development will accelerate local economic growth and solidify the port’s position as a key driver of connectivity and commerce.

Considering the emerging regional dynamics, strengthened Sino-Pakistan collaboration is of strategic importance signifying the two countries commitment to a shared future. China’s role as a pivotal economic partner for Pakistan will further diminish Islamabad’s reliance on Western aid and investment in line with Pakistan’s strategic foreign policy orientation. As both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, their enhanced political and strategic ties will ensure the peace and stability of the region.

Both leaders reaffirmed mutual support on core issues. China reiterated its principled position on Kashmir, backing Pakistan’s call for UN-led dialogue, while Pakistan endorsed the One-China policy, condemning Taiwan’s independence moves. Plans were announced to collaborate closely at the UN and SCO, particularly on climate justice and reforming global financial institutions. Pakistan also highly commended and strongly supported the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) of President Xi. Both leaders agreed to enhance international cooperation in these areas, emphasizing their shared commitment to addressing global challenges and working towards the vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. This alignment reflects the deepening strategic and diplomatic synergy between Pakistan and China on key global issues.

Zardari’s visit also helped in enhancing cultural exchange programmes aimed at fostering people-to-people connections. New scholarships for Pakistani students in AI and robotics were unveiled, alongside a digital partnership under China’s “Digital Silk Road,” focusing on e-governance and fintech. Scholarship programme for Pakistani students is particularly noteworthy, as it aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders familiar with Chinese culture and language. These initiatives are essential for building a narrative of solidarity and mutual respect between the two nations.

A joint initiative to restore Gandhara Buddhist sites and promote religious tourism was launched, tapping into cultural synergies. These cultural initiatives will facilitate a deeper understanding between the two nations, which is crucial for sustaining long-term relations. This fabled bond of friendship has grown from strength to strength irrespective of the vicissitudes of times and adverse geo-political developments. Forged in the crucible of time this friendship has gone beyond the traditional parameters of a bilateral relationship and transformed into a broad-based, long term and strategic relationship which has set a new model for inter-state relations in world history. This bilateral relationship has never been transactional and is the only relationship that has consistently maintained an upward trajectory.

By focusing on economic collaboration, regional security and the dynamics of international relations, this visit underscores the significance of Sino-Pakistani ties in navigating the complexities of modern global politics. In addition to economic concerns, Zardari’s visit had profound importance for regional peace and security. The security environment in South Asia is characterized by a complex interplay of factors. Pakistan’s strong strategic partnership with China serves as a harbinger of peace and socio-economic development for the teeming billions in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Pakistan aims to position itself as a crucial player in the regional security architecture. As Pakistan navigates economic recovery and security challenges, its enduring alliance with China continues to serve as a pillar of stability, promising mutual growth and prosperity in the years to come.

—The writer is former Ambassador, based in Islamabad.

