The Educators, Fazal Din Pharma among 85 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 85 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in LDA-controlled areas and different housing schemes on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 17 buildings in Gulberg, 28 in New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad, 25 in the Government Employees Co-operative Housing Scheme and Awaisia Society, and 15 in Mustafa Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Educators, Fazal Din Pharma, Haider Pharmacy, Aid Plus Pharmacy, Iffat Anwar Medical Complex, One Dollar Mart, Lahore Bakers & Sweets, salon, private hospital, grocery stores, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings, and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas.