Ismail’s, Zeela’s, Servis among 68 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 68 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in LDA-controlled areas and different housing schemes on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 35 buildings in Johar Town, 23 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 10 in Shadbagh LDA-controlled area during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Fatima Grammar School, Servis outlet, Everwell Pharmacy, Zeela’s Salon, private hospital, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building bylaws, encroachments, land grabbers, illegal commercial buildings, and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas.