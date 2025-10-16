‘Meet Pakistan demands or Forget Peace Talks’, PM Shehbaz tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his government is ready to hold talks with Afghanistan if Kabul meets its justified demands after recent deadly border clashes.

The announcement comes after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to temporary 48-hour ceasefire, effective October 15, at the Taliban’s request. The short-lived truce has raised hopes of de-escalation, but Shehbaz warned that any attempt by Afghanistan to buy time would not be tolerated.

Addressing federal cabinet, PM Sharif revealed that Afghan officials formally requested the ceasefire and emphasized that the initiative for talks is now “in their court.” He stressed that if Kabul is sincere, it must take immediate steps toward dialogue, while Pakistan’s allies including Doha are actively trying to cool tensions.

The premier also vowed to rid Afghan soil of “Fitna al-Khawarij,” the term used for terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, to ensure the country is no longer a launchpad for attacks on Pakistan. Criticizing Afghanistan for failing past diplomatic efforts, he noted that during recent attacks, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi was in New Delhi—forcing Pakistan to respond decisively.

He also hailed armed forces and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their “necessary” actions against aggressors, highlighting the heavy sacrifices made by security personnel. He also revealed that the Qatari emir condemned the recent clashes during talks with him in Egypt, pledging to help de-escalate tensions.

Ending on a high note, the premier welcomed the IMF staff-level agreement, hailing it as a major economic milestone. He called this “the last IMF program Pakistan should enter” and vowed to free the country from crippling debt, stressing that sustained effort will be required to secure financial independence.