Raja Riffat Mukhtar appointed new DG FIA

ISLAMABAD – Former Inspector General (IG) of Police Sindh and Motorway Raja Riffat Mukhtar has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A notification has been issued for the appointment of Riffat Mukhtar, who is an officer of Grade 21 in the Police Service of Pakistan.

Mukhtar was previously appointed as the IG of National Highway and Motorway Police in 2024

Meanwhile, Waqaruddin Syed, an officer of Grade 20 in the Police Service, has been appointed as the DG of the National Cyber Crime Agency.

Imran Yaqub Minhas, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan who was recently promoted to Grade 22, has been posted as a member of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Team. He was previously serving as Additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department Sindh.

The services of Muhammad Shehzad Sultan, an officer of Grade 22 in the Police Service of Pakistan, have been retained as a Minister Instructor at the National School of Public Policy.

Our Correspondent

