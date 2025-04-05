AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan chase 265-run target set by New Zealand in final ODI clash

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Pakistan’s batting is underway in pursuit of the 265-run target set by New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) being played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand, batting first in a rain-affected match with a damp outfield, posted 264 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 42 overs.

Kiwi captain Michael Bracewell stood out with a score of 59 runs while for Pakistan, Aaqif Javed took four wickets and Naseem Shah dismissed two players.

For Pakistan, the innings was opened by Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq. However, Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt early in the innings after a throw from a fielder struck him on the face, forcing him to leave the ground.

Pakistan scored 59 runs in 13 overs without any loss.

Abdullah Shafique is batting on 26, and Babar Azam is at the crease with 25 runs.

New Zealand has already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Playing Xis:

New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tim Seifert, 6 Michael Bracewell (capt), 7 Muhammad Abbas, 8 Mitchell Hay (wk), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O’Rourke

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Akif Javed

Web Desk Staff

