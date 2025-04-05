AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pak Vs NZ final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq forced to retire hurt, leave field as ball hits him on face

Pak Vs Nz Final Odi Imam Ul Haq Forced To Retire Hurt Leave Field As Ball Hits Him On Face
MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt and leave the field as a ball hit him on the face when he was running between the wickets in the third and final ODI match against New Zealand.

A throw from a fielder hit Imam-ul-Haq on the face after deflecting off the grill of his helmet during Pakistan’s innings in the match at Mount Maunganui.

As a result of the blow, Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt and leave the field.

According to the team management, the ball struck Imam-ul-Haq on the jaw. He could not pass the concussion test and will be replaced by Usman Khan for batting.

The team management further stated that Imam-ul-Haq is receiving medical attention at the emergency center available at the ground and will be taken to the hospital if necessary.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand set a target of 265 runs for Pakistan to chase in 42 overs in the third ODI. The hosts already hold a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the second ODI, Haris Rauf was also hit on the helmet while batting and had to leave the field due to a concussion.

Naseem Shah had replaced him for the remainder of the innings.

Pakistan chase 265-run target set by New Zealand in final ODI clash

 

Web Desk Staff

