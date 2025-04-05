Pak Vs NZ final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq forced to retire hurt, leave field as ball hits him on face

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt and leave the field as a ball hit him on the face when he was running between the wickets in the third and final ODI match against New Zealand.

A throw from a fielder hit Imam-ul-Haq on the face after deflecting off the grill of his helmet during Pakistan’s innings in the match at Mount Maunganui.

As a result of the blow, Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt and leave the field.

According to the team management, the ball struck Imam-ul-Haq on the jaw. He could not pass the concussion test and will be replaced by Usman Khan for batting.

The team management further stated that Imam-ul-Haq is receiving medical attention at the emergency center available at the ground and will be taken to the hospital if necessary.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand set a target of 265 runs for Pakistan to chase in 42 overs in the third ODI. The hosts already hold a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the second ODI, Haris Rauf was also hit on the helmet while batting and had to leave the field due to a concussion.

Naseem Shah had replaced him for the remainder of the innings.