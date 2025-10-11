Tarar, US envoy discuss anti-terror cooperation, digital media ties

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that Pakistan is playing a leading role against terrorism and its sacrifices in the war against terrorism are for the peace of entire world.

He expressed these views while talking to US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker in Islamabad.

During the meeting, different issues including bilateral relations and digital media partnership were discussed.

Attaullah Tarar said the government introduced a comprehensive policy to eliminate the fake news and promote digitalization, which needs to be further highlighted.

Pointing out towards Pakistan’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and historical heritage, the Minister said the government is taking concrete steps to promote tourism, so the country can achieve a prominent place at the global tourism map.

He said promoting tourism will not only increase economic activities, but will also strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Attaullah Tarar said the government is also working on legislation for the welfare of journalists.

In her remarks, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker appreciated Pakistan’s steps to protect journalists. She said Pakistan’s economy is heading towards stability and growth.

Later in the day, talking to the reporters in Lahore, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday accused former prime minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), of having supported terrorists across forums and said the government remained determined to eliminate militancy.

Tarar praised the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, civilians and children who suffered in the fight against terrorism, and described attacks on mosques and innocent people as “un-Islamic” and indefensible. He said the nation would not forget the blood paid by the APS victims and others, calling the country’s sacrifices an enduring testament to resolve against extremism.

Tarar alleged that some elements sought to obstruct peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and accused PTI leaders of creating divisions and providing safe havens to militants. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the National Action Plan and said security operations such as Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb had dealt a heavy blow to terrorism, restoring normalcy to markets and public life.

The minister also criticised political opponents for attempting to politicise the deaths of security personnel and civilians, and asserted that Pakistan’s unity against terrorism remained firm as the government worked to bring perpetrators to justice.