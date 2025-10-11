Tahir Hussain Andrabi picked as new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to appoint senior diplomat Tahir Hussain Andrabi as the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

He will take over the role following the recent posting of Shafqat Ali Khan as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Currently serving as the Additional Foreign Secretary, Andrabi is a seasoned diplomat with a wealth of experience in international relations.

He has previously served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tunisia and has held various diplomatic positions in Geneva, making him a highly qualified choice for the role.