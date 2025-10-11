Will schools reopen in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday?

LAHORE – Amid ongoing protests by a religious party and the closure of major roads in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, students and parents are anxiously awaiting confirmation on whether schools and educational institutions will reopen on Monday, October 13.

A day earlier, authorities announced early closure of schools due to security concerns after the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) started its long march towards Islamabad.

Furthermore, the private schools association also announced a holiday on Saturday in affected regions.

Latest Situation of Roads in Islamabad, Lahore

In response to mounting security concerns surrounding a religious-political party’s protest, authorities have imposed strict measures across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Multiple roads, including key entry points to the Red Zone, have been blocked with containers, while mobile and internet services in the region have been suspended indefinitely starting at midnight.

Additionally, the Faizabad interchange, Zero Point, and Expressway are partially closed, with limited access for a single vehicle to pass at certain points.

The Motorway M-2 has been closed to all traffic, including routes from Lahore to Islamabad, with no entry allowed from Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Key Locations Affected:

Islamabad: Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Marriott Chowk: Containers placed to block access.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad: Several routes, including Rawal Dam Chowk and Naz Cinema areas, have been sealed off.

Metro Bus Services: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro suspended, including the Orange Line in Lahore from Ali Town to Dera Gujran.

Universities and Colleges: All educational institutions in Lahore have been ordered to shut down, and classes at universities have been canceled, with immediate evacuation directives issued.

Authorities have also imposed Section 144 across Punjab, further restricting gatherings and public movement in response to the protest call.

Update on School Holiday on Monday

With the weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday, the government has two days to assess and address the situation. If tensions persist, schools may remain closed on Monday (October 13). However, the final decision will be made by the authorities after evaluating the situation.