First-ever successful corneal transplant in Pakistan restores vision of two soldiers

RAWALPINDI – In a remarkable medical breakthrough, surgeons at the Armed Forces Institute of Ophthalmology (AFIO) in Rawalpindi successfully performed Pakistan’s first-ever corneal transplant using donated corneas from a woman, restoring the sight of two brave soldiers.

The transplantation was carried out in accordance with the will of Mrs Syed Zafar Mehdi Askari, who had expressed her desire to donate her eyes before her passing. Her corneas were transplanted into 30-year-old soldier Ali and 26-year-old soldier Falak Sher, both of whom had lost their sight after sustaining severe injuries during counter-terrorism operations.

AFIO’s expert surgeons, using state-of-the-art medical equipment, performed the delicate surgery with precision. Following the procedure, both soldiers regained their vision, marking a significant achievement in the field of eye care in Pakistan.

Major General (R) Syed Zafar Mehdi Askari, whose late wife’s donation made this possible, expressed immense pride.

His daughter, Zahra Mehdi, said: “It is the greatest honor for our family that my mother’s eyes were donated to restore the sight of two courageous soldiers. Her act of kindness has become a continuous charity for us.”

The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson also praised the AFIO surgeons for their role in this historic achievement, highlighting the success as an example of humanity, sacrifice, and hope. Medical experts believe this operation has opened new doors for organ donation awareness in Pakistan, offering renewed hope to those suffering from vision impairment.

Building on this success, the AFIO plans to launch a national campaign to encourage eye donations, aiming to help more people regain the gift of sight.

This groundbreaking procedure is being hailed as a major milestone in Pakistan’s medical history, with experts hopeful it will inspire more acts of organ donation to benefit those in need.