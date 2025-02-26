Pakistan, Uzbekistan pave way for stronger ties with historic diplomatic, economic agreements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Uzbekistan inked multiple key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in a range of sectors, including trade, investment, regional connectivity, energy, science, technology, and agriculture.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev annoucned key agreements in joint press conference in Tashkent. The newly signed agreements cover a variety of areas, including cooperation between the cities of Tashkent and Lahore, a partnership between news agencies, and an inter-agency agreement on youth affairs.

There were also pacts focusing on science, technology, and innovation, as well as agreements to facilitate visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence cooperation, and internal affairs collaboration. Agreements were also made in professional and technical training, and diplomatic training.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress in bilateral relations, emphasizing that both nations are headed in the right direction. He underlined the importance of strengthening cultural and historical ties and exploring new pathways to expand trade and economic cooperation. He further praised the growing strategic partnership, describing it as mutually beneficial for both countries and the broader region.

Highlighting positive developments in Pakistan’s economy, the Prime Minister noted a significant drop in inflation to 2.4%, a reduction in interest rates to 12%, and an increase in IT exports. He emphasized that Pakistan is on track to achieve its economic growth goals and stressed the significance of the Trans-Afghan Railways project, which he called a transformative initiative for regional connectivity.

President Mirziyoyev thanked Prime Minister Sharif for his visit and the fruitful negotiations that took place. He expressed his appreciation for the growing partnership between the two countries and praised the Prime Minister’s leadership in ensuring peace, stability, and economic growth. The Uzbek President also noted that relations have been developing rapidly, with effective inter-governmental commission work and successful business events, including trade exhibitions.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their long-standing friendship, with the signing of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Council. Regarding Afghanistan, they agreed on a shared approach to contribute to its social development and resolve the Palestinian issue. They also established a separate committee for the Trans-Afghan Railways project.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev accepted Prime Minister Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, marking a new phase in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

This visit and the signed agreements mark a significant milestone in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, paving the way for deeper economic collaboration, regional connectivity, and mutual prosperity.