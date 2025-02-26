Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division appreciates LCCI for advancing EoDB

The Cabinet Secretariat, through its Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Division, has recognized Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for its exceptional contributions to fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting the ease of doing business (EoDB) in Pakistan.

This commendation is an ample proof of LCCI’s pivotal role in advocating for policy reforms and facilitating both domestic and foreign investments.

Through a letter, SIFC Division praised LCCI’s proactive initiatives in engaging with government bodies, regulatory authorities and the private sector to streamline business processes and improve Pakistan’s investment climate. The division said that LCCI’s efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of business operations, thereby positioning Pakistan as a more attractive destination for global and local investors.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry here Tuesday expressed their gratitude for the acknowledgment and pledged the LCCI commitment to driving economic growth. They said that this recognition from the Cabinet Secretariat’s SIFC Division is a testament to LCCI’s unwavering dedication to fostering economic development. “We are proud of our efforts to advocate for policy reforms and reduce barriers to business. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate with policymakers to eliminate obstacles, improve trade facilitation and create a more conducive environment for investors,” they said.

LCCI office-bearers highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable economic progress. They said that LCCI has always been at the forefront of policy advocacy, working tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the business community is heard. “We remain committed to partnering with the government to introduce regulatory reforms that enhance business operations and drive industrial growth,” they added.

They underlined the need for ongoing improvements in the regulatory landscape. “While significant progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. Continuous dialogue with stakeholders is essential to address the challenges faced by businesses. LCCI is dedicated to leading these discussions and finding sustainable solutions that benefit all sectors of the economy,” they said.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that as Pakistan strives to strengthen its position in the global market, the partnership between the public and private sectors remains critical. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for a business-friendly environment, drive regulatory reforms and support the growth of industries across Pakistan.—APP