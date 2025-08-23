Suzuki Swift easy monthly installment plan unveiled in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – With its imposing looks and impressive performance, Suzuki Swift continues to be a top choice for car lovers in Pakistan.

The Suzuki hatchback features keyless smart entry, bold chrome accented grill, crafted polished alloys. The muscular body lines and the pillar mounted back-door handles make it an imposing car when you are on the road.

It is equipped with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and adjustable LED projector head lamps. A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency.

United Bank Limited (UBL) has introduced an attractive financing scheme for Suzuki Swift, allowing customers to purchase their dream car through easy monthly installments.

The plan is designed with flexible down payments, financing options, and reduced monthly burden through Residual Value (RV) installments.

Suzuki Swift GL Manual

The Suzuki Swift GL Manual is available at a price of Rs4,460,160. Customers can begin ownership with an equity amount of Rs1,471,853, while the financing amount stands at Rs2,988,307. The standard monthly installment (EMI) is Rs102,860 and the Residual Value installment is Rs69,485.

Suzuki Swift GL CVT

For the automatic version, Suzuki Swift GL CVT, the price is Rs4,605,600. Buyers can secure the car with an equity payment of Rs1,611,960 and a financing amount of Rs2,993,640. The monthly installment is Rs103,044, with a Residual Value installment of Rs69,609.

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

The top variant, Suzuki Swift GLX CVT, comes at a price of Rs4,766,190. Customers can opt for an equity amount of Rs1,763,490, while the financing amount is Rs3,002,700. The standard EMI is Rs103,356, and the Residual Value installment is Rs69,819.

Vehicle prices are subject to changes by the manufacturer. The mentioned installment plans include insurance amounts and are based on 50% Residual Value.