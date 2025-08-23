PCB to produce documentary on decade of Pakistan Super League  

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to produce a documentary film to mark 10 years of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The sources said that the documentary will chronicle the PSL’s journey from 2016 to 2025, covering its challenges, milestones, and achievements over the past decade.

It will highlight key phases including the league’s transition from Dubai to Pakistan, the efforts to attract international players, and the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film will also showcase how the PSL evolved into one of the leading franchise leagues in the world.