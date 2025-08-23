Registration for 10,000 free electric bike scheme for women begins

KARACHI – The Workers Welfare Board Sindh has launched a scheme to provide 10,000 free electric motorbikes to women employed in industries across the province.

According to the Sindh government, the registration process has already begun, allowing eligible women to apply through the “WWBS official website”.

Applications will be verified through EOBI/SESSI records and employer certificates, while the final selection will be carried out via digital balloting.

Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim stated that the initiative aims to reduce pollution, improve safety, and empower women in the workforce.

The Workers Welfare Board also announced that a 20 percent quota has been reserved for minorities, while eligibility criteria include women aged 20 to 45 years working in industries.

This program reflects the provincial government’s commitment to providing sustainable transport solutions and enhancing women’s participation in economic activities.