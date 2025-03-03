Imran Khan kept in death cell, claims Waqas Akram Sheikh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been kept in a death cell at Adiala jail, party’s Central Secretary for Information Waqas Akram Sheikh claimed on Monday.

Sheikh Waqas said that the law allows meetings with Imran Khan, yet he is being held in solitary confinement.

“Imran Khan is being kept in a death cell,” said the PTI leader while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

No one, he said, is being allowed to meet Imran Khan. He said that as per the court ruling, six people are permitted to meet him.

“We have filed a contempt of court petition. We have to approach the court to meet Imran Khan, yet despite contempt of court, he is not being allowed to meet anyone. The political colleagues are being stopped, and even his family is not being permitted to visit him. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also not allowed to meet him,” said the PTI leader.

He also questioned how Imran Khan would consult his lawyers given the number of cases filed against him.

“Court orders are being blatantly ignored. Even his books are being withheld, and the jail authorities are not providing him with the newspapers. His meeting with his wife has also been delayed twice,” he claimed.

Sheikh Waqas further stated that despite court orders, Imran Khan has not been allowed to meet his children, nor is he permitted to sign legal documents.

“These actions reflect the government’s mindset and are forcing us to protest,” he said, adding that Imran Khan has strong nerves and cannot be broken. He demanded that his personal doctor be allowed to conduct his medical examination.

Criticizing the federal government’s Ramadan package, he said that during PTI’s tenure, the Ehsaas package provided Rs15,000.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is currently giving Rs10, 000 per family while despite soaring inflation, the federal government is offering only Rs5,000 per family under its Ramadan package. He urged the federal government to spend money on the public instead of self-promotion and to refrain from using authority as political bribery.