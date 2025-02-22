Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Saturday, February 22, 2025, was recorded at PKR 308,900 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 264,840 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 308,900
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 308,900
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 264,840
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 26,484
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.