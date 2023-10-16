Suzuki Alto, the basic hatchback of country’s oldest carmaker, remained among top-selling cars, with people continuing to book the 660cc car despite the price surpassing 2 million.

The company launched the current generation of Alto in 2019 as it replaced the iconic Mehran with it, and is now being sold as the cheapest locally manufactured car by Suzuki.

Pak Suzuki sales surged by 75pc two months back, and Alto contributed to it. As many as 2, 679 units of Suzuki Alto were sold, despite the country’s auto industry remaining in dire straits.

Alto has an innumerable fan base as people rely on the vehicle for their daily commute and reliability and availability of parts, good fuel average, and utmost resale value are the factors that make Alto a dominant force in the entry-level car segment.

The box shaped vehicle is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in busy cities like Lahore, and Karachi. The company rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting to two-wheelers.

Suzuki Alto Models in Pakistan 2023

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top-of-the-line VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan

