Suzuki Alto is worth its value, especially if you drive within the city mostly as the on-road price of the hatchback is moderately less as compared to other cars. When it comes to fuel economy and latest features, five door car underwent a cosmetic update some years back.

Alto’s features and comfort remained at the top of features, while it comes with the new infotainment system, airbags at the front, a large air intake capacity.

It is the top-selling unit of the country’s oldest car maker and holds a reputation for its resale value, and maintenance cost, other than its parts availability, and wide service network across Pakistan.

Engineered by a 660cc petrol engine, the Alto displaces decent power and has made its place as an affordable hatchback vehicle with a modern design, decent performance, and good fuel efficiency while buyers, especially at entry-level, have valued Suzuki’s famous model as a win-win package of affordability.

Alto’s new improved design was introduced back in 2017, and it is loaded with a small-displacement engine and offers smooth urban driving.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased the rates of all units including the cheapest car Alto over the last couple of months. Economic meltdown now pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now paying additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto – an entry-level vehicle.

Entry-level cars like Suzuki Alto, which targets middle-class people, become pricey, and now people are looking for easy leasing options for the vehicle.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan 2023

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.

Alto VX (3 years plan with 30 percent down payment)

Alto VX (5 years plan with 50 percent down payment)

Alto VXL (5 years plan with 30 percent down payment)

Alto VXL (5 years plan with 50 percent down payment)