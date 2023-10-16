Alizeh Shah, the charming face of Pakistani showbiz, has mesmerized millions with her multifaceted talent as a model and actor. Shah effortlessly breaks free from the confines of stereotypes, leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry.

Known for her doll-face appearance, she not only possesses flawless acting prowess but the diva also emanates a composed and poised demeanour. She continues to remain in the limelight as her bold personality and sassy style statement made her famous more than ever before.

The Ehd e Wafa actor again sets temperatures high as she looks no less than a vision, flaunting her glam.

Donning a vibrant tie-dye slip dress, Shah personified blends contemporary fashion with the awe-inspiring backdrop of UAE’s skyscrapers.

The actor is known for her rebellious personality, and her recent snaps saw her posing in a white attire.

Meanwhile, Alizeh’s fans have flooded the comment section with praises.

The actor is known for her powerful performances in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.