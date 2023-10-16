Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday night.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Manshera, Abbottabad kurram, and Kohat during the period.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram and Kohat.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 26-28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 25-27 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, scattered rains occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Malam Jabba 48, Kakul 23, Mardan 22, Cherat 20, Saidu Sharif 16, Bannu, Mirkhani 14, Pattan 13, Balakot 12, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 09), Kalam 08, Drosh 05, Dera Ismail Khan (City 03, Airport 02), Peshawar (City 02, Airport 01), Bacha Khan 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 28 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 27 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.