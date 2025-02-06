AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Suzuki Alto 2025 Price Update in Pakistan for Filers and Non-Filers

Suzuki Alto 2025 Price Update In Pakistan For Filers And Non Filers
Suzuki Alto continues to rake in good sales, amid surge in auto sales due to its decent reputation for good resale value, fuel efficiency, and fuel average within city. The car with starting price of Rs2.3 million offers affordable and practical option for many buyers.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

Alto VX base model is priced at Rs2,331,000, making it the most affordable option in the hatchback category. Alto VXR comes next, with a price of Rs2,707,000, offering slightly more features. Alto VXR-AGS, which includes an automatic transmission system, is priced at Rs2,894,000, for automatic driving experience.

Alto VXL-AGS, the top variant with the most advanced features and automatic transmission, priced at Rs3,045,000 in 2025.

The above-mentioned prices are based prices, and are without taxes.

Suzuki Alto Price for Filers in 2025

Variants Price Filer Total Price 
Alto VX  2,331,000  11,655 2,342,655
Alto VXR 2,707,000 13,535 2,720,535
Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 14,470 2,908,470
Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 15,225 3,060,225

Suzuki Alto Price for Non-Filers in 2025

Variants Car Price Non-Filer Tax ) Total (Car + Tax)
Alto VX 2,331,000 34,965 2,365,965
Alto VXR 2,707,000 40,605 2,747,605
Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 43,410 2,937,410
Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 45,675 3,090,675

Suzuki Alto VXR Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

