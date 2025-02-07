Zahid Malik remembered as ‘Champion of Kashmir cause’

Founder Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik (late) was paid glowing tributes by the speakers at the Nazriya Pakistan Council’s (NPC) ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ seminar here Thursday. They recalled Mr Zahid Malik who was also founder of the NPC a ‘soldier of the Kashmir Cause’ who kept highlighting it through Pakistan Observer the NPC. Even today, Pakistan Observer is perhaps the only newspaper that has dedicated one complete page by the title of ‘Kashmir’ a golden tradition set by Zahid Malik some 15 years ago, they said.

Former Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan while remembering Mr Zahid Malik (late) said it went to the credit of Zahid Malik that he started organizing Kashmir-related events, seminars and discussions at the NPC.

Former President of the AJK Ambassador Masood Khan remembered Zahid Malik as a great inspiring figure and a champion of Kashmir cause.

Prominent Kashmiri leader, Dr Nazir Gilani also fondly remembered Mr Zahid Malik and recalled how he used to resolve differences among the Kashmir leaders and kept them united on one platform.

Abdullah Gul and Altaf Hussain Wani also prayed for the departed soul of Mr Zahid Malik and noted with satisfaction that his legacy was being carried forward by his able sons Faisal Zahid Malik and Gauhar Zahid Malik.

Love for Islam, the Ideology of Pakistan and Kashmir cause runs in their blood and they have been highlighting these subjects through Pakistan Observer as well as the NPC, said they.