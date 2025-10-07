Supermoon 2025 in Pictures, and Videos

LAHORE – Sky put on a magical show tonight as giant moon slowly rose in Pakistan and parts of the world looming larger and brighter than usual.

This was 2025 first Harvest Supermoon, which appears up to 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter than a regular full moon. Even if you missed its peak, the moon will stay near full for a day or two, giving everyone a chance to step outside and witness this celestial wonder.

251007 Harvest Moon at 99.8% fullness, first supermoon of 2025, visible before setting. pic.twitter.com/nyuIHy5U0L — loonarpix🌙 (@loonarpix) October 6, 2025

tonight’s supermoon from my telescope pic.twitter.com/0PoFn1z1Ap — Mia (@toomuchliving) October 7, 2025

Kalau daerahmu sekarang lagi ga hujan atau mendung coba keluar deh, Supermoon pertama di 2025 lagi nungguin di langit nih sekarang. Kalaupun ga ada alat buat motret, cukup dilihat aja harusnya udah bikin hati sedikit tenang sama cahaya-nya, semoga ya. pic.twitter.com/CrwM40X5Ww — Kevin Pramudya Utama (@kevinpramudya_) October 7, 2025

This year moon did it rise in all its golden glory, but it also coincided with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it a supermoon.

Social media users, and photographers shared some mind boggling pictures of the lunar giant, showing the moon in all its radiant glory. Masses are also urged to step outside, gaze up, and experience one of nature’s most magnificent shows.