Skies to glow with first supermoon of 2025 tonight

KARACHI – The first supermoon of the year will be visible tonight, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

A SUPARCO spokesperson said the moon will be approximately 224,000 miles away from Earth during the phenomenon, appearing 6.6 percent larger and 13 percent brighter than an average full moon.

The supermoon will be visible across Pakistan, rising from the east shortly after sunset and setting in the west before sunrise.

SUPARCO further stated that two more supermoons will be visible this year.

The brightest supermoon of 2025 is expected on November 5, while the third and final one of the year will appear on December 5.

Astronomers explain that a supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear noticeably larger and brighter in the night sky.