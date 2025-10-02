First Supermoon of 2025 to light up skies on this date in October

ISLAMABAD – October is set to bring a celestial treat Pakistanis and citizens of other countries as the first Supermoon of 2025 will shine brightly on October 7.

It will be visible in Pakistan and across the world.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, appearing larger and brighter than usual. On October 7, the full Moon will appear around 14 percent bigger and nearly 30 percent brighter than an average full Moon.

Astronomical data shows that the Moon will be at a distance of 224,599 miles from Earth during this phenomenon.

This marks the first supermoon in 11 months, following the last one observed in November 2024.

Skywatchers can look forward to additional supermoons on November 5 and December 5 this year. The brightest Moon of 2025 is expected in November, when it will be just 221,817 miles away from Earth.

Interestingly, the first full Moon of January 2026 will also qualify as a supermoon, but it will not be counted among the 2025 series. Typically, three to four supermoons occur each year.

Astronomers note that supermoons appear especially striking when they rise near the horizon, creating the illusion of an even larger celestial body.