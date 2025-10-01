Mark Your Calendars! Pakistan to witness Super Moon on October 7

KARACHI – Stargazers in Pakistan and parts of the world will witness year’s first supermoon on October 7, 2025 as spectacular astronomical event set to brighten the night sky.

The supermoon will occur next Tuesday when the Moon will come close to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. This time, the Moon will look around fifteen percent bigger and 30percent brighter compared to its normal size.

This month, the Moon will be just 224,599 miles away from Earth. This marks the first supermoon in nearly a year, with the last one visible in November 2024.

Super Moon

The upcoming event will not be the only one in 2025. Skywatchers can look forward to two more supermoons, the next on November 5 and then on December 5. While the January 2026 full moon will also be a supermoon, it will fall outside the 2025 calendar year.

Astronomers note that three to four supermoons occur every year, each offering a dazzling sight for space enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

Supermoon also inspires myths and misconceptions as people believe it causes natural disasters, strange human behavior, or bad luck.

This kind of moon does make tides slightly higher, but there is no link to earthquakes, crime, or madness. Folklore also portrays supermoons as rare omens tied to werewolves, fertility, or spiritual energy, yet they actually occur a few times a year. Though the Moon appears larger and brighter, it remains safely distant. In short, a supermoon is not a supernatural event but simply a full moon happening when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.