International Handmade Carpet Exhibition Begins in Lahore

LAHORE – Three-day International Handmade Carpet Exhibition began in Lahore on Tuesday.

The 41st event organised by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) attracted a large number of buyers from Pakistan and around the world.

Senior Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Fauzia Parveen Chaudhry, inaugurated the event at a local hotel. Director Textile and Leather Mehwish Khadim, Deputy Director Farukh Humayun, Patron-in-Chief PCMEA Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and stakeholders were also present.

Fauzia Perveen appreciated the craftsmanship, intricate designs, and superior quality of the products.

She highlighted that Pakistani handmade carpets enjoy a distinctive reputation across the globe due to their exceptional quality and elegant designs. This industry holds immense potential that can significantly boost the country’s exports, she said and assured the industry of TDAP’s continued support and facilitation.

Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman noted that representatives of numerous international companies are participating in the event. He expressed confidence that the exhibition would result in substantial export deals, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s carpet industry.

The exhibition also features a special display of carpets crafted by inmates of Punjab’s prisons and creative designs presented by students of the National College of Arts (NCA), reflecting both innovation and tradition in Pakistan’s vibrant carpet industry.