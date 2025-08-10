Stop killer dumpers

KARACHI’S roads have once again been stained with blood.

This time, the lives of two young siblings were tragically cut short in yet another collision involving a dumper truck. In the early hours of Sunday, a dumper ran over a motorcycle carrying a father and his two children on Rashid Minhas Road. Both children succumbed to their injuries, while their father remains under treatment. The residents of the area, overwhelmed by rage, set fire to at least seven dumper trucks in the vicinity. The driver involved was beaten by the mob before being taken into police custody in an injured state.

This is not an isolated tragedy. During the first three months of current year, over 214 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi alone, with at least 68 deaths directly linked to heavy vehicles. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has repeatedly raised his voice over the menace of heavy vehicles operating recklessly in the city. His concerns even prompted measures such as banning the entry of dumpers into Karachi during daytime hours, yet the carnage continues unabated. The problem is not simply about one reckless driver or a single unfortunate accident — it is systemic. Weak enforcement of traffic laws, poor vehicle maintenance, overworked and under-trained drivers and unchecked influence of what many call the ‘dumper mafia’ combine to create a lethal mix. This menace cannot be addressed piecemeal, it demands a holistic approach.Karachi’s residents deserve to travel without fear of being crushed by these oversized speeding machines. The need of the hour is strict, sustained enforcement of traffic regulations, removal of unfit vehicles from roads and imposition of exemplary punishments on those responsible for negligence. Every life lost is an irreplaceable loss for a family and a wound for the city. Until decisive and continuous action is taken, Karachi’s roads will remain a death trap and the killer dumpers will keep claiming more victims.