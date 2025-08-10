The crushing defeat inflicted by Pakistan on India has sent Indian leadership into a political and military tantrum.

The latest claim by Indian Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during the May conflict, is laughable and a clear display of growing frustration within the Indian ranks. This so-called first public claim comes months after the conflict and conspicuously contradicts both the events witnessed in real time and evidence available since then.

During the conflict itself, Pakistan immediately provided details outlining how its Air Force destroyed six Indian aircraft, including Rafale fighters, while disabling Indian air defence systems and airbases. These accounts were not just Pakistani claims — they were echoed by respected international voices. France’s Air Chief, General Jérôme Bellanger, publicly acknowledged evidence of the loss of three Indian fighters, including a Rafale. The Washington Post, relying on visual analysis by independent experts, reported that at least two French-made Indian fighters were shot down by Pakistan. Nowhere in these credible reports was there any suggestion that Pakistan lost aircraft, underscoring the hollowness of Indian Air Chief’s belated narrative. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rightly dismissed the Indian assertions as ‘implausible’ and ‘comical,’ reminding that wars are not won through falsehoods but through moral authority, national resolve and professional competence. His offer for both sides to open their aircraft inventories to independent verification is a direct challenge India is unlikely to accept, for it would expose the truth it desperately seeks to conceal. Even within India, the claim has failed to inspire confidence. Indian Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera publicly questioned why, if the Indian military was supposedly advancing with such strength, Operation Sindoor was halted — and under whose pressure. This domestic scepticism underscores that not only international community, but also discerning voices inside India, will find the Air Chief’s remarks unconvincing. In this sophisticated information age, where satellite imagery, open-source intelligence and independent reporting swiftly dismantle propaganda, such clumsy attempts at rewriting history only makes India a laughing stock. The world recognises skill and professionalism with which Pakistan’s armed forces defended national sovereignty. For India, the wiser course would be to accept this reality —because in today’s world, it cannot befool the people.