Battle of beverages

HAS the perspicacious reader noticed that of late the electronic media has been awash with commercials related to beverages? And this despite the turn of the season! To the ads related to aerated drink and ‘colas’ have been added those about alternate beverages like ‘energy drinks’ and the like.

In a world where large chunks of the population are clamouring for provision of clean drinking water, this should logically have resulted in the raising of a few discerning eyebrows. But this does not appear to be the case. Should one, then, put the blame squarely on the march of civilization?

Parallel to the phenomenon aforementioned is the wide spread use of bottled (read designer) water. Among the wealthy sections of society, there are no doubt children who have grown up to believe that nature provides drinking water exclusively in sealed bottles. Incidentally, one learnt to one’s horror, through one of those billboards that blight the skyline of our cities, that a certain brand had the distinction of being ‘Pakistan’s favorite water’. This was momentous news for those of us who had grown up with the local lore that the best water came free from natural springs or deep-bore wells. Shows you how values have changed in the Land of the Pure!

If one were to put a finger on the nub of the matter, on would not be far off the mark in pointing to the epoch when the economy whiz kids of the world realized that there was big money to be made from water. The item that was considered nature’s gift to mankind thereby became a saleable commodity and one out of which millions could be earned without much effort. The only hurdle in the way of the brigade aforementioned was the way this commodity was available free and in abundance. So, what better way to vault this hurdle than to contaminate the natural sources of water?

How one misses the time when the ultimate thirst quencher was, well, plain water! When one felt thirsty one went for a refreshing glass of fresh water. Alas, no more, at least in the urban areas. Today, it is considered infra-dig to imbibe plain water if one happens to be thirsty; you go instead for what is euphemistically known as a ‘beverage’. For those who still thirst for plain old water, there is always the alternative of ‘designer water’ in a fancy bottle.

hile this charade is being played out in prosperous societies – and prosperous segments of poorer societies – a sizeable chunk of the world’s population does not have access even to clean drinking water. This fact has been stressed in several International Conferences. Yet, mainly due to the inaction of the powers that be, children of numerous societies around the world continue to die by the hundreds of thousands every day because they are condemned to drinking contaminated water.

Meanwhile, the battle of beverages to corner the market rages on. Alternative beverages, as well as ‘designer’ waters compete with one another in a never ending battle for pelf. Multinational beverage giants continue to rake in billions. The Third World and the common man, in keeping with the norm, remain on the receiving end where they belong.

Having come this far, it may with reason be asked: can anything be done about it? The intention here is not to condemn bottled beverages, designer water or even those that thrive on this market. But those condemned to drink contaminated water in any part of the world do need a break. So how about sparing a thought for them and suggest a feasible blue print to help them out of their misery?

The multinational beverage conglomerates need to be reminded of their duty towards the welfare of humanity at large. Profits from the sale of bottled beverages and waters (even if one were to take only the developing world markets into account) are astronomical. Would it be too much to expect these multinational giants to put aside a small proportion of their profits – say ten percent – to be utilized under the general supervision of a relevant body of the United Nations exclusively for projects intended for the express purpose of making available clean drinking water to the deprived sections of the world’s populace?

Would the aforesaid not be a better alternative to the many Multinational Conferences that are sponsored by the World Body in various exotic locations to discuss equitable provision of food and clean drinking water to the deprived segments of the world population? It is about time that those that control the United Nations Organization wake up from their stupor and at long last recognize that there exist ‘peoples’ on this blessed planet beyond the hordes of multilateral diplomats that are struck to the World Body like so many leaches.

Such projects could help raise the image of the United Nations (of the Nobel Peace Prize fame, remember?) from an ineffectual debating society to that of a utilitarian Organization working for the general uplift of the ‘peoples’ it is supposed to represent. Or is that too much to expect?

—The writer is a former Ambassador and

former Assistant Secretary General of OIC.

([email protected])