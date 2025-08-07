AGL74.31▲ 4.02 (0.06%)AIRLINK137.94▲ 0.13 (0.00%)BOP14.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.23▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL12.66▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)DFML34.97▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC182.69▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)FCCL49.74▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL16.04▲ 0.28 (0.02%)HUBC164.53▲ 0.39 (0.00%)HUMNL15.16▲ 0.31 (0.02%)KEL5.04▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.27▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF83.3▼ -1.78 (-0.02%)NBP138.29▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC267.08▲ 4.84 (0.02%)PAEL42.05▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL10.03▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL189.74▲ 9.41 (0.05%)PRL31.99▲ 0.38 (0.01%)PTC22.87▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL97.04▲ 0.65 (0.01%)TELE7.67▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL37.78▲ 2.35 (0.07%)TPLP9.66▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.92▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TRG58.02▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY30.65▲ 2.79 (0.10%)WTL1.43▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Thursday, August 7, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves drop by $72 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,495.6 million as of August 1, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,231.9 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,263.7 million.

During the week ending August 1, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million due to external debt repayments. During the week ending July 25, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $ 14,303.9 million.

During the week ending July 18, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $69 million to $14,456.6 million due to external debt repayments. One week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Two weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. During the week ending May 16, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

