Yousaf Broast, Fresh Inn Bakers among 145 buildings sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 145 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 18 buildings on Wahdat Road and Multan Road, 20 in Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, 27 in Gulberg and New Garden Town, and 80 in architect Society, Airline Scheme, and Al-Hamra Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Yousaf Broast, Fresh Inn Bakers & Sweets, Royalton Hotel, private bank, school, pharmacies, workshops, grocery stores, food points, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA teams also demolished two buildings in Samanabad and New Muslim Town for violation of bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Allied Bank, Meezan Bank, Bank AL Habib among 181 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

