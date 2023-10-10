Our Staff Reporter

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s imminent return to Pakistan from Dubai has officially been confirmed as he would fly back to the homeland through a special flight.

The development took place amidst growing anticipation and speculation surrounding the former Prime Minister’s return.

The sources disclosed that Nawaz Sharif would make his return on a special flight, which was designated the name “Hope of Pakistan.” This aircraft had the capacity to accommodate approximately 150 passengers, signifying the importance of this return.

In an itinerary that underscored the importance of this homecoming, Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to embark on a journey from London to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

During his one-week stay in Saudi Arabia, he is expected to engage in meetings with senior Saudi officials, enhancing diplomatic relations and solidifying ties.

After culmination of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his delegation, is slated to arrive in Dubai around October 17th or 18th. Dubai is also a crucial destination on his itinerary, with several important meetings and engagements planned during his stay.

Upon concluding his stay in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif will embark on the next leg of his journey. On October 21st, he is scheduled to return to Pakistan, accompanied by party workers and members of the press. The departure from Dubai would be facilitated by a special flight, which would initially land in Islamabad. Approximately half an hour later, the aircraft would take off again, en route to Lahore.

The highly anticipated return would culminate with Nawaz Sharif addressing a significant gathering at Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21.

However, there are different reports about Nawaz Sharif’s surrender before the law as some said that he would appear before the court to secure bail after taking part in the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.