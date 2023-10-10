Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Karachi and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Tuesday night and the following two days.

Dry weather is expected across Pakistan during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 58, Tajpura 47, Gulshan-e-Ravi 43, Mughalpura 41, Airport 39, Qurtaba Chowk 36, City 27, Shahi Qila 25, Gulberg 21, Upper Mall 20, Iqbal Town 18, Samanabad 13, Farrukhabad 13, Nishtar Town, Chowk Nakhda 05, Johar Town 02), Gujranwala 43, Hafizabad 41, Islamabad (Zero Point 24, Bokra 18, Golra 13, Airport 11, Saidpur 03), Chakwal 23, Narowal 17, Noorpurthal 14, Sialkot (City 12, Airport 09), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 11, Chaklala 10, Kacheri 04), Mandi Bahauddin, Murree 08, Gujrat 07, Mangla 06, Jhelum 04, Attock 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 25, Malam Jabba 19, Saidu Sharif 10, Cherat 07, Bacha Khan (Airport), Mardan 03, Balakot, Kalam, Mirkhani, Peshawar 02, Drosh 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 10, Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 04), Kotli 07, Garhiduptta 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 08, Astore, Skardu 04, Hunza, Gilgit, Bagrote, Chilas 02, Bunji and Gupis 01

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.