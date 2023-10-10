Honda CG 125 in Pakistan remained among the selling bikes, and the new gold edition managed to attract even more customers, despite the price of the bike touching around 3-lac with registration. Amid the skyrocketing prices, people are eager to get their hands on CG 125 and are looking for easy installment plans.

Honda CG 125 2024 model remained in the market for more than a month and it remained under the limelight. The bike, known for robust performance, and heavy sound, is on display at showrooms but most of the models have already been booked. If people insist on quick delivery, they need to additional price.

Honda bikes are a daily commuter by the auto giant Honda, and despite so many years, Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are still ruling the streets.

Honda bikes are backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust. In recent times, bike prices touched sky-high and people are facing a hard time getting their hands on new bikes.

Amid booming demand for the two-wheelers in the country, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans.

Honda Installment Plans with Bank Alfalah

Model Price 3 Months Plan 6 Months Plan 9 Months Plan 12 Months Plan 18 Months Plan Honda CG 125 Gold Rs292,900 Rs100,562 per month (3% processing fee) Rs50,280 per month (3% processing fee) Rs34,175 per month (5% processing fee) Rs25,650 per month (5% processing fee) Rs17,085 per month (5% processing fee)

How to apply for Honda Bikes Installments

Interested candidates should visit the nearest Bank Alfalah branch for further details and for application slip.