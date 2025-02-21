South Africa thrash Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025 match

KARACHI –South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by 107 runs in Group-B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday evening.

Chasing a challenging 316-run target for an unlikely win, Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out on 208 in 43.3 overs.

Rehmat Shah was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 90 runs, followed by Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan who made 18 runs each. Ibrahim Zadran contributed 17, Sediqullah Atal 16, Gulbadin Naib 13 and Rehmanullah Gurbaz 10 runs. Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder two each, and Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj one each while Sediqullah Atal was run out. Ryan Rickelton was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa reached 315/6 in the allocated 50 overs.

After losing Tony de Zorzi (11) inside the power play, Ryan Rickelton (103) and skipper Temba Bavuma (58) put South Africa back on track by stitching a 129-run partnership for the second wicket. Rassie van der Dussen (52), Aiden Markram (520, David Miller (14) and Wiaan Mulder (12) help the side put a competitive total on the board.

Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullajh Omarzai and Noor Ahmed one each while Ryan Rickelton was run out.