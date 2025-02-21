Hyundai Elantra Latest Price, Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Hyundai Elantra remains among the top sedans, with several improvements in design and features in the latest model. The car boasts a sleek exterior with dynamic LED headlights, a coupe-like roofline, and a smart electric sunroof.

As Elantra’s maintenance price remains at 9.7 million, the company offers a more luxurious experience on Easy Installments.

Hyundai Elantra Installment Plans 2025

The latest offering from Hyundai comes with down payment of 50pc, which is Rs4.8million. This leaves a balance amount of 4,850,000 to be paid off over. There are one-time administrative charges of 150,000 included in the total cost. For

The payment tenure is set at 18 months, with monthly installments of Rs277,770.

Details Amount Price 9,699,999 Down Payment 50% Down Payment Amount 4,850,000 Balance Amount 4,850,000 Administrative Charges 150,000 Balance Payment Tenure (Months) 18 Monthly Installments with Admin Charges 277,778

Elantra Specs