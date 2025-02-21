Hyundai Elantra Latest Price, Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Hyundai Elantra remains among the top sedans, with several improvements in design and features in the latest model. The car boasts a sleek exterior with dynamic LED headlights, a coupe-like roofline, and a smart electric sunroof.
As Elantra’s maintenance price remains at 9.7 million, the company offers a more luxurious experience on Easy Installments.
Hyundai Elantra Installment Plans 2025
The latest offering from Hyundai comes with down payment of 50pc, which is Rs4.8million. This leaves a balance amount of 4,850,000 to be paid off over. There are one-time administrative charges of 150,000 included in the total cost. For
The payment tenure is set at 18 months, with monthly installments of Rs277,770.
|Details
|Amount
|Price
|9,699,999
|Down Payment
|50%
|Down Payment Amount
|4,850,000
|Balance Amount
|4,850,000
|Administrative Charges
|150,000
|Balance Payment Tenure (Months)
|18
|Monthly Installments with Admin Charges
|277,778
Elantra Specs
|Specs
|Details
|Price
|97.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4710 x 1825 x 1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Displacement
|1580 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|139 hp
|Torque
|264 Nm
|Boot Space
|402 L
|Kerb Weight
|1385 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|19 – 23 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 Persons
|Top Speed
|200 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|205/55/R16
|Exterior Features
|LED lights, shark fin antenna, coupe-like roofline, sunroof.
|Interior Features
|Leather seats, power-adjustable front seats, 7-inch LCD, 6-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control.
|Safety Features
|ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, hill start assist.
|Additional Features
|Keyless entry, push button start, smart trunk opener.
