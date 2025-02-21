AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Hyundai Elantra Latest Price, Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Hyundai Elantra remains among the top sedans, with several improvements in design and features in the latest model. The car boasts a sleek exterior with dynamic LED headlights, a coupe-like roofline, and a smart electric sunroof.

As Elantra’s maintenance price remains at 9.7 million, the company offers a more luxurious experience on Easy Installments.

Hyundai Elantra Installment Plans 2025

The latest offering from Hyundai comes with down payment of 50pc, which is Rs4.8million. This leaves a balance amount of 4,850,000 to be paid off over. There are one-time administrative charges of 150,000 included in the total cost. For

The payment tenure is set at 18 months, with monthly installments of Rs277,770.

Details Amount
Price 9,699,999
Down Payment  50%
Down Payment Amount 4,850,000
Balance Amount 4,850,000
Administrative Charges 150,000
Balance Payment Tenure (Months) 18
Monthly Installments with Admin Charges 277,778

Elantra Specs

Specs  Details
Price 97.0 lacs
Body Type Sedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4710 x 1825 x 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Displacement 1580 cc
Transmission Automatic
Horse Power 139 hp
Torque 264 Nm
Boot Space 402 L
Kerb Weight 1385 KG
Fuel Type Hybrid
Mileage 19 – 23 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Seating Capacity 5 Persons
Top Speed 200 KM/H
Tyre Size 205/55/R16
Exterior Features LED lights, shark fin antenna, coupe-like roofline, sunroof.
Interior Features Leather seats, power-adjustable front seats, 7-inch LCD, 6-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control.
Safety Features ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, hill start assist.
Additional Features Keyless entry, push button start, smart trunk opener.

 

Hyundai Elantra, Tuscon New Prices announced in Pakistan after Rs2.75lac increase

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Toyota Yaris 1.3 updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

  • Automobile

Suzuki Swift 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan Feb 2025

  • Automobile

MG HS now available with Rs2lac discount in Pakistan; Check New Prices

  • Automobile

Honda City updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for Feb 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer