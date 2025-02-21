AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

‘No Sugar for 30 Days’ – Here’s what happens to your body!

No Sugar For 30 Days Heres What Happens To Your Body
Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, has more than 25 percent of the adult population with diabetes as the nation remains among the top countries with the highest adult prevalence rate. Diabetes and the sugar crisis are interconnected, with the massive use of sugar is directly linked to Type 2 diabetes.

Amid these alarming numbers, many people are deciding to quit Sugar, but do you know What difference it makes to quit sugar? This popular trend encourages participants to cut sugar.

Data shows consuming large amounts of refined sugar can lead to insulin resistance, raising the risk of serious health issues such as heart disease, kidney disease, and even dementia. By cutting back on sugary foods, individuals may experience better blood sugar control and reduced insulin levels, which could lead to lower long-term health risks.

Skin Health

It can slow down skin aging and reduce the effects of sugar-related skin issues, especially unusual spots and dull skin.

Improved Blood Sugar Control

Cutting sugar for a month can help you regulate blood sugar and insulin levels, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and other related diseases.

Losing weight faster

It also reduces calorie intake from sugary foods, helping with weight loss and preventing obesity.

Improved Oral Health

Among many benefits, you can avoid cavities and tooth decay by cutting out sugar-sweetened beverages and snacks.

Liver Health

It also controls risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by cutting out fructose-rich sugary foods.

Heart Health 

Lowers the risk of heart disease by decreasing high blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels.

Mental Health

Cutting sugar can reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression linked to high sugar intake.

Full of Energy

It also helps you stabilize energy levels by prioritizing complex carbs over simple sugars.

What to Eat 

Best to focus on vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains. Unsweetened beverages like water, tea, and black coffee are recommended, while complex carbs such as quinoa, brown rice, and beans are favored over refined grains like white bread and pasta.

World Diabetic Day Diabetic patients can control sugar level with self-education

Web Desk (Lahore)

