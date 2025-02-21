‘No Sugar for 30 Days’ – Here’s what happens to your body!

Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, has more than 25 percent of the adult population with diabetes as the nation remains among the top countries with the highest adult prevalence rate. Diabetes and the sugar crisis are interconnected, with the massive use of sugar is directly linked to Type 2 diabetes.
Amid these alarming numbers, many people are deciding to quit Sugar, but do you know What difference it makes to quit sugar? This popular trend encourages participants to cut sugar.
Data shows consuming large amounts of refined sugar can lead to insulin resistance, raising the risk of serious health issues such as heart disease, kidney disease, and even dementia. By cutting back on sugary foods, individuals may experience better blood sugar control and reduced insulin levels, which could lead to lower long-term health risks.
Skin Health
It can slow down skin aging and reduce the effects of sugar-related skin issues, especially unusual spots and dull skin.
Which Foods to avoid
What to Eat
Best to focus on vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains. Unsweetened beverages like water, tea, and black coffee are recommended, while complex carbs such as quinoa, brown rice, and beans are favored over refined grains like white bread and pasta.
