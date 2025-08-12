Solar Pakistan set to showcase alternative energy technologies

KARACHI – To promote alternative energy solutions, Solar Pakistan Exhibition will begin at Karachi Expo Centre on August 15.

The three-day exhibition aims to accelerate Pakistan’s transition to alternative energy by showcasing a wide range of solar technologies, innovations, and investment opportunities. With more than 250 companies from 10 countries set to participate, the event is being positioned as the largest gathering of solar industry stakeholders in the region.

Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd, the event will also bring together a mix of industry experts, policymakers, investors, energy consultants, and technology providers, fostering an environment of high-impact collaboration, policy dialogue, and strategic partnerships.

“Pakistan has immense potential for solar energy, and this platform is about unlocking it through collaborations, dialogue, and innovations,” said Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions. He emphasised the role of clean energy in addressing the twin challenges of climate change and energy insecurity, noting that solar power is not only an environmentally responsible option but also a critical economic solution for Pakistan’s future.