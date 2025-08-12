Rains, gusty winds likely in Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Kotli 12, Garhidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad Airport 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 13, Kakul 08

Punjab: Sialkot (City 06, Airport 01), Murree, Narowal 04, Lahore (Airport 03, City 01), Gujranwala 03, Faisalabad 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 02

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi and Chilas was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.