Sohail brings glory

SOHAIL Adnan’s victory at the 2025 British Junior Open Squash Championship marks not just a personal achievement, but a historic milestone for Pakistan, ending an 18-year-long drought in the event. Adnan’s victory over Egypt’s top-seeded Moiz Tamir Al-Mughazi in a thrilling 3-2 final is a testament to the immense talent still thriving in the country, waiting for the right opportunities to shine on the global stage.

This triumph comes as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reviving the memories of Pakistan’s golden era in squash, where legends like Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan dominated the sport. Their unparalleled reign left a lasting legacy, but the long wait for a gold medal at this prestigious event reminded us of the gap that has since emerged. What makes Sohail’s victory even more special is the significance of the moment. In securing this title, along with his wins at the US and Scottish Junior Opens, he has demonstrated not only skill but resilience, marking a new chapter in the sport for Pakistan. His success is proof that with the right support and opportunities, Pakistan can once again become a powerhouse in squash and other sports. This victory also carries an important message for the youth. Sohail’s achievement serves as a powerful reminder that greatness is still within reach and with dedication and proper resources, young athletes can excel. It is high time that the government invests in its sporting infrastructure, providing aspiring athletes like Sohail Adnan with the tools and guidance they need to compete at the highest levels. If we are to restore our former sporting glory, the nation must nurture its talent, encourage budding athletes and create an environment that allows them to flourish. In doing so, we not only bring honour to our flag but also inspire future generations to pursue their passions, whether in squash or other fields.