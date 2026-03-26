Social transformation in Tharparkar wins National Recognition

Thar Foundation, the community investment arm of Thar Block II entities, has received three awards at the 15th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2026, in the categories of Community Impact, Social Impact and Women Empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Farhan Ansari, General Manager of Thar Foundation, attributed the recognition to the Foundation’s inclusive business model based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that since inception, Thar Foundation and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) have strived to ensure that the benefits of the Thar project directly uplift local communities through impactful projects in education and vocational training, health, clean water, women empowerment and biodiversity conservation.

Thar Foundation has established 33 school units, providing quality education and digital literacy to over 4500 students with around 40% girls’ enrolment. The schools achieved a 100% success rate in last year’s Federal Board matriculation exams.

Further, more than 2000 youth have received vocational training in industry-relevant skills of welding, solarisation, IT, stitching and dressmaking. The Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) in Mithi currently enrols over 300 students, including 13 women for the first time, in mining, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering diploma programs.

Additionally, around 100 students have been provided the opportunity to complete specialised training in China in Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of power plants.

Thar Foundation’s seven medical facilities have provided free critical healthcare services to over 450,000 community members, including consultancy, ultrasound, lab services, maternal and child health, and medicines. To address severe maternal and child health challenges, the Islamkot facility is being expanded into a 50-bed hospital.

Access to clean drinking water has been extended through 33 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, delivering over 12 million litres of clean drinking water to around 34,000 community members monthly. Fifteen of these plants are operated by local women.

The Village Electrification Project (VEP) has brought uninterrupted solar power to more than 3,750 households, completing 100% solarization of Block II. The project also includes 235 solar streetlights and around 500 pit latrines, improving daily life across the region.

Thar Foundation’s flagship Women Dumper Truck Driver program has trained and employed 64 women, breaking traditional barriers and enabling economic independence. Additionally, 320 women have been trained as lady health workers and midwives, 274 serve as teachers and principals in local schools, and approximately 110 grants have supported women-led small businesses and low-income families.