Pakistan Observer, Karachi Kings continue Print Media partnership into 11th Year

KARACHI – Pakistan Observer announced the continuation of its long-standing collaboration with Karachi Kings, serving as the official print media partner for the 11th consecutive year for Pakistan Super League season 11.

PO Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, expressed his honor in maintaining the partnership, saying, “We are grateful for the trust and proud to continue our journey as the Official Print Media Partner of Karachi Kings. This enduring collaboration reflects our shared commitment to promoting cricket and engaging fans across Pakistan.”

With this blend of experienced internationals like David Warner and Moeen Ali, alongside emerging talents such as Shahid Aziz and Saad Baig, the Karachi Kings hope to make a significant impact in PSL 11.

Pakistan Observer’s commitment to covering Kings through in-depth print features will continue to keep fans updated on match highlights, player performances, and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories throughout the season.

David Warner led Kings are aiming for a strong comeback in PSL 11, featuring a talented squad across batting, bowling, and all-rounder positions. The team’s lineup includes seasoned stars and promising young talent.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 11

Batters

David Warner (c) – Opening Batter, Age 39, Left-hand Bat

Aqib Ilyas – Top Order, Age 33, Right-hand Bat, Right arm Offbreak/Legbreak Googly

Azam Khan (†) – Wicketkeeper Batter, Age 27, Right-hand Bat

Reeza Hendricks – Opening Batter, Age 36, Right-hand Bat, Right arm Offbreak

Muhammad Waseem – Opening Batter, Age 32, Right-hand Bat, Right arm Medium

Saad Baig (†) – Wicketkeeper Batter, Age 19, Left-hand Bat

Allrounders

Salman Agha – Age 32, Right-hand Bat, Right arm Offbreak

Moeen Ali – Batting Allrounder, Age 38, Left-hand Bat, Right arm Offbreak

Khushdil Shah – Age 31, Left-hand Bat, Slow Left-arm Orthodox

Shahid Aziz – Age 22, Right-hand Bat, Right arm Medium

Bowlers