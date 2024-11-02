AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Senate’s media director, family robbed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Senate’s Media Director Asad Marwat and his family were robbed in Rawal Town area of the federal capital.

Asad Marwat has filed a complaint at the Shehzad Town police station. The complaint states that he along with his brother and family was stopped by motorcycle-riding robbers when they arrived in Rawal Town.

The robbers escaped with Rs600,000, mobile phones, and documents after robbing Asad Marwat and his family.

Earlier a man was killed and seven others injured in two daylight bank robberies in the federal capital.

The first robbery took place at the National Bank on Peshawar Mor, where a motorcyclist opened fire at security guards, injuring several people.

In a separate incident, robbers stormed into the Allied Bank in G-14, injuring security guard Fazal and took away millions of rupees.

