Senate’s media director, family robbed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Senate’s Media Director Asad Marwat and his family were robbed in Rawal Town area of the federal capital.

Asad Marwat has filed a complaint at the Shehzad Town police station. The complaint states that he along with his brother and family was stopped by motorcycle-riding robbers when they arrived in Rawal Town.

The robbers escaped with Rs600,000, mobile phones, and documents after robbing Asad Marwat and his family.

Earlier a man was killed and seven others injured in two daylight bank robberies in the federal capital.

The first robbery took place at the National Bank on Peshawar Mor, where a motorcyclist opened fire at security guards, injuring several people.

In a separate incident, robbers stormed into the Allied Bank in G-14, injuring security guard Fazal and took away millions of rupees.