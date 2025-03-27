Six passengers of Karachi-bound bus shot dead in Gwadar

QUETTA – Six people were killed after unknown gunmen attacked a passenger bus in Kalmat area of Gwadar in Balochistan.

Police said the assailants stopped a bus going from Gwadar to Karachi and killed six passengers. One of the victims hailed from Multan while process to identify others is underway.

The incident comes days after four labourers, who hailed from Punjab, were shot dead by unknown assailants in Magnchar area of Balochistan.

The victims, who belonged to Sadiqabad city of Punjab, were targeted when they were working on the installation of a tubewell.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killing of passengers in Kalmat, stating that the terrorists carried out a cowardly act by targeting innocent people.

Minister Naqvi expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, saying that killing innocent individuals unjustly is a crime against humanity. He further stated that identifying and targeting passengers is an act of barbarism and savagery.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.