Nadra Graduate Internship Program 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced Graduate Internship Program 2025 to engage youth for their skills development.

The registration authority has shared eligibility criteria and other details on its official website, stating that the last date to apply for the program is April 13, 2025.

Following are the key details you need to go through before applying for the internship:

Age Limit: 28 Years

Educational Background: Fresh Graduates Bachelors (16 Years)/ Masters (18 Years of Education)

Eligibility Criteria: 0-1 Year Experience in relevant field

Job Location: Islamabad

Where to Apply?

The interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Internship Program 2025 through Nadra’s official website.

You can click here to land on application form.

Nadra is a government agency in Pakistan responsible for maintaining citizens’ identity records and issuing national identity cards.

Established in 2000, NADRA operates under the Ministry of Interior and plays a crucial role in the country’s administrative framework. It manages databases related to citizens’ personal information, including births, deaths, marriages, and national identity.

Its biometric systems enhance security and facilitate government services, while its e-governance initiatives contribute to improving transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in Pakistan’s public services.